Alia Bhatt says ‘struggle is important’ as she performs flying pushups; fans call her ‘inspiration’. Watch

Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the audience in an action-packed avatar in her upcoming movie, Alpha. The actor, who is currently shooting for the film, shared a glimpse of her intense workout session, where she was seen practicing flying push-ups. Her video left fans impressed. Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse into her intense workout on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt performs flying pushups

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share a video of her rigorous workout in the gym. She was seen performing flying push-ups with a resistance band tied around her waist for support. Posting the video, she wrote, "The struggle is important." Alia wore a blue gym top paired with black yoga pants and tied her hair in a bun.

Fans were in awe of Alia's dedication. One comment read, "My most hardworking girl." Another user wrote, "You're such an inspiration to us." A fan noted, "Alia working out at Kriti's gym is so cute!" Another gushed over her expressions, saying, "The face she made at the end was so cute. AHHHHHHH!"

Alia Bhatt began shooting for Alpha in October last year in Kashmir. She also shared a few photos from the location, where she was seen dressed in warm woolen attire, soaking up the sun and enjoying the scenic beauty. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Kashmir #Alpha."

About Alpha

Alia will be seen sharing the screen with Sharvari in the first female-led film of the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol is also rumored to be part of the cast. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the sixth installment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films

Apart from Alpha, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. She will star alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky spoke about working on Love & War: "We have just started working on the film. I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia—this is my second film with both after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easygoing actors and incredibly talented, so it's fun on set."