Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pen heartfelt birthday wishes for Soni Razdan: ‘Centre of our universe’

Actor Alia Bhatt penned an adorable birthday wish for her mother Soni Razdan on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a couple of pictures with her mom and called her the "centre of our universe" in her special birthday wish. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares rare angry post on reports about her 'paralysed' face: 'Making people feel they are never enough') Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor posted sweet pictures wishing Soni Razdan on her birthday,

Birthday wishes for Soni Razdan

Alia wrote in the caption, “the centre of our universe - happy birthday mothership.” Soni Razdan responded to her post in the comment section, saying, “Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a centre to know a centre and you both are mine and always have been.” After her post, Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart emoji. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happy birthday"

Shaheen also took to her Instagram handle and wished her mother on her special day. She posted a string of pictures with her mother and captioned them with a sweet message for her.

"Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth...I love you @sonirazdan," she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor took to social media on Friday, to express her heartfelt birthday wishes to her "samdhanji," Soni Razdan. Sharing a lovely picture on Instagram stories, Neetu posted a photograph of the two, captioning it, "Happy birthday Samdhanji." In the image, Soni Razdan can be seen happily posing alongside Neetu.

The birthday girl reciprocated the affection by re-sharing the post on her own stories, adding heart stickers to convey her gratitude.

A screen grab of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram stories.

Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also joined in the celebrations by sharing her own tribute to Soni. Ridhima posted a picture featuring herself, Neetu, and Soni, and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest aunty.”

Upcoming work

On the professional front, Soni was last seen in the film Pippa, released in 2023, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter. She also appeared with her daughter Alia in the acclaimed film Raazi in 2018.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Currently, she is busy filming her upcoming movie Alpha in Kashmir, alongside co-star Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.