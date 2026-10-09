Amitabh Bachchan pauses KBC shoot to pay tribute to ‘incomporable’ Nana Patekar, recalls his social work: ‘A respectful bow to your art’
Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to Nana Patekar in a special video shot on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Amitabh Bachchan joined the legion of Bollywood celebrities and public figures who paid tribute to the late Nana Patekar on Thursday. The veteran actor died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning at his residence in Goa, and was later cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune.
Amitabh Bachchan pays special tribute to Nana Patekar
On Thursday night, Sony TV shared a video of Amitabh, filmed on the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, where the actor spoke about Nana's demise and his memories. In the emotional tribute to his close friend, Big B fondly remembered his candour, simplicity and commitment to social causes.
Amitabh described Nana as an "adwitiya kalakar" (incomparable artist), friend, well-wisher and an exceptional social worker. He said his passing was a loss not only to the Indian film industry but also to everyone who had known him.
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"His outspokenness, his simplicity, and his courage to speak the truth and call a spade a spade are some of the qualities that set him apart from others. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their philanthropy, and the lessons they taught remain within us. Nana was one of those people," Amitabh said in the video.
‘A personal salute to you’
The two celebrated actors worked together on the 1999 action thriller film, Kohram, directed by Mehul Kumar. Remembering his co-actor and friend, Amitabh added, “A personal salute to you, Nana. And a respectful bow to your art, which you lived with complete honesty and dedication,”
The KBC host recalled Nana's appearance on season 16, when the actor participated in a special episode and donated his prize money to social work. “His words not only inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated his prize money was a true example of his community service. He connected with the farmers of the Maharashtra villages suffering due to inadequate rainfall and personally helped them,” he said. Concluding his tribute, Amitabh Bachchan offered heartfelt condolences to Patekar's family on behalf of the entire KBC team.
Nana Patekar's life and death
In a career spanning around five decades, Nana Patekar worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and was known as one of the foremost Indian actors of his generation. A three-time National Award winner, Nana worked in both acclaimed independent films and commercial blockbusters, earning a name for himself with performances in films such as Krantiveer, Parinda, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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