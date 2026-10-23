Anupam Kher meets Stevie Wonder in Stockholm after concert, says ‘stardom may come and go, but kindness stays’

The actor spoke about how the singer kept the audience engaged with his music, describing the feeling of being in the same arena as the legendary performer. “One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic. I don't think I can quite describe what it felt like to watch him perform so close! The music, the rhythm, every gesture, every nuance. It was a joy simply to be there, taking it all in,” he added.

Anupam was clearly moved by the concert, describing the atmosphere and Stevie Wonder’s performance in a heartfelt post. Sharing a glimpse of the evening, he wrote: "WONDERS OF WONDERS- AN EVENING WITH STEVIE WONDER. What an evening it was in Stockholm yesterday."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a night to remember in Stockholm after attending a live concert by music legend Stevie Wonder and meeting him backstage. The actor later shared pictures from the evening on social media, talking about the experience of watching the singer perform and getting to interact with someone he has admired for years.

The evening became even more memorable when the actor met Wonder backstage. While he was excited to meet the Grammy-winning singer, he said what stayed with him most was the musician’s kindness and the warmth he showed during their interaction. “And then came the surreal moment of meeting him backstage. I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt. I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you,” the veteran actor shared.

He also acknowledged Brian Laroda, Wonder’s manager, for helping arrange the concert seats and making the backstage meeting possible. Thanking him for being part of such a special evening, the actor wrote: “A heartfelt thank you to my friend Brian Laroda, Stevie's manager for arranging the wonderful seats and making this unforgettable meeting possible. I will always cherish the music, the evening, and the warmth of that moment. Some stars shine brightly for a lifetime. Some, like diamonds, are eternal. Jai Ho.”

The meeting with Stevie Wonder comes weeks after hecaught up with his longtime friend, Hollywood star Robert De Niro, in New York. The actor had travelled to the United States and Canada for his play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane and made time to meet De Niro during the trip.