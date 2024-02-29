Article 370 box office collection day 6: Yami Gautam film remains steady, earns little over 3 crore

Article 370 box office collection day 6: The Yami Gautam and Priyamani-starrer has been doing somewhat similar business in India over the last couple of days. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Article 370 collected an estimated ₹3.1 crore nett on Wednesday. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar. Also read: Priyamani has a message for those who call Article 370 'propaganda' Article 370 box office collection day 6: Yami Gautam plays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the movie.

Article 370 box office collection

Per the portal, Article 370 has earned roughly ₹32.55 crore nett in India in six days. After earning ₹5.9 crore nett in India on day 1, Article 370 saw a 25.42 percent increase in collections on day 2, making ₹7.4 crore nett. On day 3, day 4 and day 5, the film went on to earn ₹9.6 crore, ₹3.25 crore and ₹3.3 crore nett in India, respectively.

About Article 370

Yami Gautam plays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the film. Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state.

The movie marks the production debut of filmmaker Aditya Dhar, husband of Yami Gautam, via B62 Studios. He is also the director of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Adding to the excitement of Article 370 is Priyamani, who plays a crucial character.

Article 370 director on film's cast, audience reaction

Recently, Article 370's director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared his experience of working with actors Yami Gautam and Priyamani and producer Aditya Dhar. He also opened up about the kind of response Article 370 is getting from the audience.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale told ANI, "Yami is a fabulous actor and to work with her was a great experience. She is very studious in her approach. Priyamani is amazing. He (Aditya Dhar) has been a great producer and has given me complete freedom. He forced nothing on me."

On the kind of response this movie is getting, he said, "The way people are reacting is beyond words. Every day they share videos and get messages from all over the world. I think when we started working on this project we knew that people would have the similar response and every Hindustani would react to it."

