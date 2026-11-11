Arun Govil says he was pressured to play Lakshman to Jeetendra's Ram in Lav Kush against his wishes, recalls film 'didn't even run for one day'
After playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan, Arun Govil played Lakshman in Lav Kush, a 1997 film.
To a generation, Arun Govil is the personification of Lord Rama. The actor played Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s seminal TV show Ramayan, which aired from 1987-88. The show made Arun a household name, forever linking him to the image of Lord Rama. Even as the actor tried to diversify, typecasting brought him back to the mythological fold. The best example of this is the 1997 film Lav Kush, in which he played Lakshman.
Arun Govil recalls playing Lakshman in Lav Kush
In a recent interview, the veteran actor revealed that he never wanted to do the film, as he didn’t feel right about playing Lakshman, having previously done a memorable job as Lord Rama. In fact, Arun believes that ineffective casting was one of the reasons the film flopped.
“In the film Lav Kush, where Jeetendra played Rama, they wanted me as Lakshman. I had told the producer it's not right; don't make me play the character of Lakshman, but they did not listen. They wanted me. I said, ‘Okay, let's do it.’ But then, look what happened. The film didn't even run for one day. Nobody knows about that film,” Arun Govil told Variety India in an interview.
Produced by Dilip Kanikaria under the Devyank Arts banner and directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao, Lav Kush starred Jeetendra as Lord Rama, Jaya Prada as Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Pran as Valmiki. Mounted on a massive budget, the film released on 25 July 1997 and proved to be a box-office disaster, earning only ₹43 lakh.
Arun Govil on being called ‘Ramji’
Arun Govil believes that most fans see Lord Rama in him due to Ramayan’s enduring success. “Even today, people see me as Lord Rama. They even call me Ramji. They don't call me Arun Govil. Even today, in my constituency (he is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Meerut constituency), all the people address me as Ramji. And they also come with the thought: ‘You are Ramji, you tell us what to do.’ Even in the political field, whoever I meet, they believe, ‘We have come to you, now our work will get done’,” the actor added.
Arun Govil in Ramayana
The veteran actor returned to the world of Valmiki’s Ramayan for a third time this year as he appeared as King Dashrath, Lord Rama’s father, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ramayana Part One is running in theatres and has minted over ₹600 crore worldwide in just five days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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