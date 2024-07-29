Aryan Khan buys 2 floors worth 37 crore in Delhi building which has a special Shah Rukh Khan connection

Hefty purchase

According to Economic Times, Aryan bought the property in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, where Shah Rukh Khan owns the ground floor and basement. The transaction, registered in May 2024, saw Aryan pay ₹2.64 crore in stamp duty.

It is the same building where Shah and Gauri used to stay early in their life. Now, the residence has been designed by Gauri herself because of its emotional significance in their life.

“In Delhi, high-value transactions by Bollywood stars are rare. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around ₹23 crore,” said Pradeep Prajapati, founder of boutique real estate consultancy firm Wealthvisory Capital.

Building real estate profile

It is interesting to note that Shah Rukh’s children, Suhana Khan and Aryan, have made several real estate investments in recent months. In January last year, Suhana purchased farmland in Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra, for ₹12.91 crore. A year later, in February 2024, she acquired a beachfront property near Mumbai in coastal Maharashtra. The beach-facing property cost her over ₹10 crore, including stamp duty charges.

In terms of work, Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She is now busy working on her next Sujoy Ghosh’s The King, in which she will next appear alongside her father. Meanwhile, Aryan is set to make his directorial debut with the web show Stardom.