 Aryan Khan buys 2 floors worth ₹37 crore in Delhi building which has a special Shah Rukh Khan connection | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Aryan Khan buys 2 floors worth 37 crore in Delhi building which has a special Shah Rukh Khan connection

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jul 29, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Aryan Khan has invested in the same building where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan used to stay early in their lives.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is working on strengthening his bond with Delhi. According to a report, He has bought two floors worth 37 crore in the same building in South Delhi where his father and mother Gauri Khan once used to stay. Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Adar Poonawalla, Shah Rukh Khan: From Antilia to Jalsa, here are Mumbai’s most expensive homes , who owns them and their jaw-dropping price tags

On the work front, Aryan Khan is busy with his first OTT show.
On the work front, Aryan Khan is busy with his first OTT show.

Hefty purchase

According to Economic Times, Aryan bought the property in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, where Shah Rukh Khan owns the ground floor and basement. The transaction, registered in May 2024, saw Aryan pay 2.64 crore in stamp duty.

It is the same building where Shah and Gauri used to stay early in their life. Now, the residence has been designed by Gauri herself because of its emotional significance in their life.

“In Delhi, high-value transactions by Bollywood stars are rare. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around 23 crore,” said Pradeep Prajapati, founder of boutique real estate consultancy firm Wealthvisory Capital.

Building real estate profile

It is interesting to note that Shah Rukh’s children, Suhana Khan and Aryan, have made several real estate investments in recent months. In January last year, Suhana purchased farmland in Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra, for 12.91 crore. A year later, in February 2024, she acquired a beachfront property near Mumbai in coastal Maharashtra. The beach-facing property cost her over 10 crore, including stamp duty charges.

In terms of work, Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She is now busy working on her next Sujoy Ghosh’s The King, in which she will next appear alongside her father. Meanwhile, Aryan is set to make his directorial debut with the web show Stardom.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan buys 2 floors worth 37 crore in Delhi building which has a special Shah Rukh Khan connection
