Avantika Malik says Imran Khan initiated their separation, calls it the ‘death’ of the life she had imagined

Actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were together for 18 years before their relationship came to an end. The former couple, who married in 2011, eventually decided to legally end their marriage in 2019. Recently, Avantika opened up about their separation in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, revealing that Imran was the one who first suggested that they spend some time apart. After six months of living separately, they mutually decided to get a divorce. Avantika Malik and Imran Khan were married for 8 years.

‘Separating was his idea, I would have never done it’ Speaking to Soha Ali Khan, Avantika was asked whose idea it was to separate, and she named Imran. She said, “It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision.”

Avantika spoke about the early days of their separation and described them as deeply painful. Explaining how she felt at the time, she compared the experience to a death, as she had known Imran for 18 years and had been married to him for eight years.

“It is like death. It is a death of the way you perceived your life to be, or what you imagined your life would be, or how it would play out. It's the death of probably the most intimate relationship in your life,” she said.