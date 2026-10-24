Avantika Malik says Imran Khan initiated their separation, calls it the ‘death’ of the life she had imagined
Avantika Malik described the breakup as deeply painful but said she is proud of the family they built during their time together.
Actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were together for 18 years before their relationship came to an end. The former couple, who married in 2011, eventually decided to legally end their marriage in 2019. Recently, Avantika opened up about their separation in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, revealing that Imran was the one who first suggested that they spend some time apart. After six months of living separately, they mutually decided to get a divorce.
‘Separating was his idea, I would have never done it’
Speaking to Soha Ali Khan, Avantika was asked whose idea it was to separate, and she named Imran. She said, “It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision.”
Avantika spoke about the early days of their separation and described them as deeply painful. Explaining how she felt at the time, she compared the experience to a death, as she had known Imran for 18 years and had been married to him for eight years.
“It is like death. It is a death of the way you perceived your life to be, or what you imagined your life would be, or how it would play out. It's the death of probably the most intimate relationship in your life,” she said.
Later in the conversation, Avantika admitted that despite the disappointment over how their relationship ended, she was proud of what they had built together over the years. She said they had tried their best for 18 years to build a family and considered it a success, whatever form that family takes today.
About Imran and Avantika's love story and separation
Imran and Avantika began dating when they were teenagers. They got married in January 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Imaara. After years together, the couple separated in 2019 and eventually divorced. Imran Khan found love again and is curently dating actor and artist Lekha Washington. The two have made public appearances together, and were recently seen participating in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.
Imran Khan's latest work
Imran Khan returned to the screen with a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which released in theatres in January 2026 and later streamed on Netflix. He is now set to star in the romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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