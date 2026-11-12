Babil Khan reveals getting trolled for being himself doesn't affect him anymore, says he's emotional but not weak

Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has often found himself at the receiving end of social media trolling for his emotional behaviour, which some people have labelled as 'overacting'. In a recent conversation with Rachit Singh, Babil opened up about being trolled for being himself and revealed that, after six years in the industry, he has learnt to detach himself from the negativity and move on. Babil Khan on navigating trolling and online negativity.

Babil Khan talks about facing a lot for being himself In 2024, Babil faced criticism after a video of him repeatedly apologising to a woman for accidentally photobombing her at an event went viral. Some social media users called him 'fake' and 'pretentious'. Talking about the trolling, the actor revealed that his reaction to 'stealing' someone's moment on the red carpet was "natural". He admitted that, at the time, his instinct was mixed with self-doubt and that he was aware people might think he was overacting just by looking at him.

In May 2025, another video of Babil breaking down while talking about Bollywood went viral, leading to further criticism. His team later clarified that his comments had been taken out of context and that he was having a difficult day.

The actor revealed that, over his six-year journey as an actor, he has learnt to be unapologetic about who he is. Responding to his critics, he said, "I will be myself. I have faced a lot for being myself, but finally I don't care. It still hurts, but that power of hurt is very little. I still wear my heart on my sleeves. I can just understand my relationship with the hurt, have a detachment from the experience, and move forward."