Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 3: Himesh Reshammiya's film sees dip; collects 5.92 crore

Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 3: Himesh Reshammiya’s latest release, Badass Ravikumar, took a decent opening at the box office, surpassing Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic drama Loveyapa on its first day. However, it seems the film is struggling to retain its audience now. Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 3: Himesh Reshammiya's still from Badass Ravikumar.

How much Badass Ravikumar earned on day 3

According to Sacnilk, Badass Ravikumar collected ₹2.75 crore on its opening day, compared to Loveyapa’s ₹1.15 crore. The film remained steady on day 2, earning ₹2 crore. However, as per the website, it collected around ₹1.17 crore on day 3, bringing its total to ₹5.92 crore.

On Sunday, the film had an overall 12.51% Hindi occupancy, with 5.22% in morning shows, 12.81% in afternoon shows, and 18.41% in evening shows. Despite its decline, Badass Ravikumar is still ahead of Junaid and Khushi’s theatrical debut, Loveyapa, which earned ₹4.25 crore at the domestic box office.

About Badass Ravikumar

Himesh’s film opened to mixed reviews. While some fans appreciated it, others called it "illogical." Directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. The musical action film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe.

Speaking about her role in Badass Ravikumar, Kriti Kulhari told Mid-Day, “I am seen as a serious actor, but I realized I didn’t want to be confined to strict labels—not just from the audience but also from myself. I wanted to shatter any judgment I had about spoof films. I also wanted to break the perception I had of myself as an actor. Until a few years ago, I wouldn’t have said yes to a film like this.”