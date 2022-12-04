News portals are currently having a field day with headlines talking about Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad and his alleged partner, actor Sayali Sanjeev. Interestingly, Sanjeev who is a popular Marathi actor is bothered by these rumours and states that they have affected her friendship with Gaikwad.

“There is nothing. Because of these rumours our friendship has also got spoiled. We cannot talk to each other as friends. Kuch tha hi nahi. Mujhe pata bhi nahi kyun joda jaaraha hai humko,” Sanjeev sternly clarifies.

Murmurs started when Gaikwad, 25, commented on Sanjeev’s post a few years ago. While the two never clarified their stance, the media kept assuming that the two are together. The Goshta Eka Paithanichi actor further talks about how the conjectures about her dating life have bothered her: “Because of rumours a few issues are created in our personal life as well, which gossipmongers don’t understand. It affects us a bit. He is a nice player. And initially, we spoke about it. Initially, we avoided it, saying, ‘Chod na rumours hai’. We always thought jab sacchaai bahar aa jayegi tab sabko pata chal hi jayega. Probably when we get married to our respective partners, people would know. But if dedh saal ke baad bhi there are these rumours, then it starts bothering. Later on we were like bas karo yaar”

Sanjeev, 29, mentions that she is not seeing anyone, however, such suggestive rumours could bother one’s relationship with their partner. “Because of this ghar pe stress create ho jaata hain. Today, if I have to comment or congratulate him on his work, I cannot do that. Even he cannot say anything about my work,” she ends.