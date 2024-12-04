Bhavana Pandey sneaks in a selfie with Coldplay's Chris Martin at daughters Rysa and Apple's Le Bal debut

Bhavana meets Chris Martin

Bhavana took to Instagram to share some moments from Rysa’s outing at the ball. Among the photos shared by Bhavana, one special moment caught everyone's attention - a candid click with Chris. The photo showcases Bhavana sharing a warm smile with the music icon, creating a lasting memory for the Panday family. Chris’ daughter Apple also made her debut alongside Rysa. Chris is all set to come to India in January next year with his Coldplay for performances as part of his Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Some magical moments from @lebal.paris with my little princess”. Her followers and family members showered love on Rysa after looking at the pictures.

For the glamorous evening, Rysa picked up an exquisite gown from the shelves of the Lebanese designer Elie Saab. Reminding one of the Victorian era, the off-shoulder gown featured floral embroidery, a corset-fit bodice and a voluminous skirt. Meanwhile, Bhavana looked sophisticated in an attire with detailing of flowers.

About the ball

The event was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris. It benefitted two causes — the Association of Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adults (ARCFA) and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in New York’s Hudson Valley. Le Bal selects 25 girls from elite backgrounds across the spheres of arts, business, films, culture and royalty to make their official public debut at a grand ball in Paris.

Ananya also made her debut at the ball in 2017. She wore an elegant blue gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, jewellery by Payal New York and shoes by Christian Louboutin.