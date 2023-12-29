Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador of Hyundai

Actor Deepika Padukone has become the new global brand ambassador of Hyundai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hyundai India shared a picture of Deepika. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look their best at Umang, Salman Khan greets Usha Uthup with warm hug) Deepika Padukone has become the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

Deepika is Hyundai's brand ambassador

In the photo, Deepika wore a black dress as she smiled and stood in front of a car. The caption read, "We welcome the global icon @deepikapadukone to the Hyundai family. Fasten your seatbelts for an ultimate drive! #Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai." Deepika shared the post on her Instagram Stories, though she didn't caption it.

Deepika recently attended an event

Deepika recently attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in a blue high-neck and saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun. Apart from her, celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Bobby Deol also attended the star-studded event.

Deepika new films

Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film, which received a good response from fans.

The one-minute-14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas in the pipeline. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is expected to be released in 2024. Fans will also see Deepika in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

