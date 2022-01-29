Deepika Padukone tells shocked Ananya Panday she won’t have deep conversations about love with her: ‘We’ll get there’

Deepika Padukone left Ananya Panday shocked as she chose Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shakun Batra on being asked with whom she would have a deep conversation about love. Deepika said that she and Ananya will ‘get there’ eventually but do not have that relationship right now.

Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant and Shakun were doing a promotional interview for their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film is slated for a February 11 release on Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Deepika was asked which of the three she would have deep conversations about love with. She said that she would pick either Shakun or Siddhant.

A shocked Ananya exclaimed, “What?” After a little pause, she added, “Okay, yeah, I agree.” Deepika went on to say, “We’ll get there, I am not saying we won’t. Not right now.”

In the next question, when Ananya was asked to pick someone to have a deep conversation about vulnerability and emotional lows, she named Deepika. “We don’t feel bad here, we are just very honest with each other,” Deepika said, explaining Ananya’s choice.

Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa, with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film revolves around Deepika’s character Alisha, who has grown tired of her six-year-long relationship with Dhairya’s character Karan and begins having an affair with her cousin’s fiance Zain (played by Siddhant). Ananya plays the cousin, Tia.

Also see | Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra tease Ananya Panday about watching Polish films: ‘She only shares Bhojpuri stories’

Speaking to PTI, Shakun said that a film about infidelity had been on his mind for several years. “Infidelity because I feel for the last so many years the idea of romance and love has been oversimplified in Hindi films and it did not feel authentic to me, it did not speak to me. I just wanted to zoom out and start seeing more complexity in the idea of love. I wanted to go to a place that did not seem so black and white. I wanted to explore the greys,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON