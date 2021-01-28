Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Deepika Padukone post hilarious video with a friend who can 'do the garba to any music', watch
Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend and she do the Garba. Watch Deepika's reaction to her friend's dance moves.
Richa Chadha comments on ‘priorities’ of Supreme Court as it refuses protection to Tandav team
After the Supreme Court refused to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest, Richa Chadha commented on its 'priorities'.
Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative videos made on her 'highlighting my past, talking absolutely rubbish'
Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.
Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' for not being able to prevent violence at farmers' protest: 'Head hangs in shame'
Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
Katrina Kaif cuddles up to mystery person in new Instagram post, fans think it is Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’
Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
