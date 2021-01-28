IND USA
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend does the Garba dance. Richa Chadha reacted to Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of controversial Amazon series series, Tandav.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Deepika Padukone post hilarious video with a friend who can 'do the garba to any music', watch

Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend and she do the Garba. Watch Deepika's reaction to her friend's dance moves.

Richa Chadha comments on ‘priorities’ of Supreme Court as it refuses protection to Tandav team

After the Supreme Court refused to protect the makers and actors of Tandav from arrest, Richa Chadha commented on its 'priorities'.

Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative videos made on her 'highlighting my past, talking absolutely rubbish'

Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' for not being able to prevent violence at farmers' protest: 'Head hangs in shame'

Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.

Katrina Kaif cuddles up to mystery person in new Instagram post, fans think it is Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.

Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
bollywood

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
bollywood

Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared some unseen pictures of their family from actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding earlier this month. See them here.
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
bollywood

YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati addressed allegations of being an 'online bully'. He said that he takes permission before roasting someone and his videos have a 'positive impact'.
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
bollywood

Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
bollywood

Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video of her dancing with a friend.
bollywood

Deepika post hilarious video of a friend who can 'do garba to any music', watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend and she do the Garba. Watch Deepika's reaction to her friend's dance moves.
Salaar will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in important roles.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in Salaar

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Prashanth Neel, known for directing hit Kannada film KGF Chapter 1, took to Twitter to announce that Shruti Haasan would star in his film Salaar with Baahubali actor Prabhas.
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' over violence at farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

Katrina cuddles up to mystery person in new photo, fans say it's Vicky Kaushal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
Tanvi Azmi stars in recently released web film, Tribhanga.
bollywood

Tanvi Azmi: We don’t see women as real human beings in our films

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
While many feel that roles being written for women in Bollywood have undergone a change, actor Tanvi Azmi feels that there is still a long way to go before there is a total overhaul
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24 in Alibaug.
bollywood

Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared some unseen pictures of their family from actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding earlier this month. See them here.
Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hail from film families.
bollywood

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together after an outing in Mumbai. See their pictures here.
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.
bollywood

Taapsee begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, has begun training for the film. See the picture shared by the actor from her training session.
Amitabh Bachchan was nervous to begin shooting for Mayday.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wants to 'run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Mayday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan experienced feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he began shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday. See co-star Rakul Preet Singh's reaction.
Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan oozes royalty in new photoshoot, poses in a sherwani

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, turned model for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out a picture of him posing in a sherwani.
Actor Aahana S Kumra, who will be seen next in the Indian remake of Call My Agent, is in talks for a Bollywood project too.
bollywood

Aahana Kumra: If you’re hardworking, not stuck up about playing only lead roles, there’s enough work

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Actor Aahana S Kumra says she said yes to roles many rejected because she would rather keep her doors open, slowly climb up the ladder and be a working actor and not a waiting actor.
