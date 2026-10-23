Delhi HC seeks response from the makers of film Doosra on plea by cricketer Sourav Ganguly alleging violation of his personality rights

Justice Kumar, who held the court while the high court is shut for Dussehra break, issued summons to the film's producers, director and distributor in the lawsuit by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic of the former cricket captain.

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar said the issue of any interim relief against the movie can only be decided after the defendants file their replies and asked them to also arrange a screening of the movie, which was released in theatres earlier on Friday.

Sourav Ganguly has moved to court to stay the release of the upcoming film Doosra on October 23. He filed the case over a violation of his ‘personality rights’ but the Delhi HC refused to stay the release of the film. As per the latest update on news agency PTI, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked the makers of the film Doosra to respond to cricketer Sourav Ganguly's plea alleging violation of his personality rights in the movie.

The senior counsel for the defendants asserted that "Doosra" was not a biopic but a fictional story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who is inspired by certain sporting events involving the cricketer. "(The defendants to make) arrangements for playing the film so that it can be decided whether the personality rights of the plaintiff are violated or not," the court said, as it listed the case for hearing on October 29.

While the defendants' counsel submitted that the plea for an interim relief was infructuous at this stage as the movie had been released, the plaintiffs' lawyer argued that a stay can still be granted.

On Thursday, the high court refused to stop the theatre release of the film Doosra on Ganguly's plea. The senior counsel appearing for the filmmakers had assured that "Doosra" was not a biopic and that due permissions were taken from the appropriate right-holders to use certain clips involving the plaintiff.

Ganguly's counsel apprehended a violation of the cricketer's personality rights, asserting that no licence was taken from him for the production of Doosra.

What is Doosra about? Set against the backdrop of India's famous 2002 NatWest Series victory over England, Doosra takes the image of Sourav Ganguly celebrating at Lord’s and gives it a different meaning. The film follows Tara, a young girl who struggles to fit into her conservative household and begins questioning the expectations placed on her. When she watches his defiant celebration on television, his refusal to conform inspires her to find the courage to challenge the rules governing her own life, even if it means facing the consequences.

Doosra is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. The story and screenplay are written by Agnello Oswin Dias, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.

The defendants' counsel, however, contended that a player cannot claim "personality rights" over clippings of the 2002 NatWest series.

(via inputs from PTI)