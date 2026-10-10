Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn film shows growth on 2nd Saturday, crosses ₹285 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Drishyam 3 is a sensation at the box office. After a bumper opening at the box office, Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller witnessed an expected drop in collections on its first Monday. But the film remained rock steady during the week, and crossed the ₹200 crore mark in five days of release. Now, the film is eyeing the ₹300 crore mark by the end of its second weekend! (Also read: ‘Well over a hundred drafts’: Drishyam 3 screenwriter reveals how the franchise’s ending was cracked) Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn in a still from the film.

Drishyam 3 shows growth For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 registered the biggest opening of his career. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career. On Saturday, the film collected ₹53.50 crore, and showed huge growth on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. Monday saw a dip with ₹21 crore but the film remained steady all week and ended its first week haul at a staggering ₹245.50 crore.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Drishyam 3 has collected ₹26.50 crore on its 9th day of release, which is its second Saturday. Since it is a weekend, the collections were expected to grow and with Dussehra still a week away, Drishyam 3 is set to utilise the free weekend at the box office to its full potential. This brings the total India net collection to ₹286.50 crore so far.

With this, Drishyam 3 has now surpassed the record set by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 historical drama is no longer Ajay's highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of ₹279.59 crore in net collection. Drishyam 3 is Ajay's highest-grossing release now.