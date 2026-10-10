Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Ajay Devgn gets his highest-grossing film ever as thriller mints ₹400 crore, beats Tanhaji, Singham Again
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 8: The thriller has now become the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career.
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 8: After a record-breaking opening weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has carried forward its spectacular momentum into its second week. The thriller continued its rampage at the ticket window, soaring past the ₹400-crore mark in just eight days. The film is already among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026, and it still hasn’t even finished its second weekend at the box office. As things stand, the film is on course to sail past the ₹500-crore mark in its second week.
Drishyam 3 box office update
Drishyam The Conclusion earned ₹176.50 crore net in its opening weekend itself, one of the biggest starts for a Hindi film in history. The film registered the seventh biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film, almost rivalling Sultan and beating War and Tiger 3. Thereafter, Drishyam 3 did not lose much of its momentum on weekdays, with only modest drops. After ending its first week with domestic net earnings of ₹245 crore, the Abhishek Pathak directorial saw a slight jump in earnings on its second Friday. The Ajay Devgn-starrer raked in ₹14.50 crore on the day to take its domestic haul to ₹260 crore net ( ₹312 crore gross) after eight days.
Overseas, Drishyam 3 did not have the same kind of craze and fervour, but it still performed better than most of Ajay Devgn's films. According to trade sources, Drishyam The Conclusion has remained steady overseas in its first eight days. So far, it has earned just over $10 million in international territories. This takes its worldwide gross to ₹407 crore.
Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film
Drishyam 3’s mind-blowing start has put many pan-India films in the shade. It surpassed the lifetime collections of many recent big-budget films in its opening weekend. Now, at the end of eight days, the Ajay Devgn film is steadily climbing the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. On Friday, Drishyam The Conclusion surpassed the final collections of some all-time hits such as 3 Idiots ( ₹400 crore), Krrish 3 ( ₹393 crore), and Simmba ( ₹400 crore). It is also the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, beating Tanhaji ( ₹367 crore) and Singham Again ( ₹389 crore).
All about Drishyam The Conclusion
The third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from Drishyam 2 in a cameo. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film released in theatres on October 2, a date quite significant for the franchise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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