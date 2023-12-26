Dunki worldwide box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film stays strong, collects 256 cr

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 5: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, released in theatres on Thursday. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, has been doing well at the worldwide box office. It entered the ₹200 crore club globally by Monday, and has so far collected ₹256 crore in 5 days. (Also read: Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, says it's ‘not perfect but so what’) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the updated box office numbers. The poster read, "It just keeps getting happier! 256.40 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, “Yeh kahani badi pyaari hai. Tabhi toh... aapka pyaar milna jaari hai (This story is lovely, and that is the reason why you have been showering so much love to it still).”

Out of the worldwide ₹256 crore, it collected around ₹130 crore from India alone. It opened to a ₹30 crore haul on day one, last Thursday.

More about Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023, following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki clashed with Prabhas-starrer Salaar at the box office. Salaar has been leading the box office numbers, and giving stiff competition to Dunki. A few days ago, a report by Variety added that it was Salaar which was leading at the 3rd spot in the international box office, followed by Dunki in the 4th position in the pre-Christmas weekend. Salaar has been on a record-breaking streak at the worldwide box office, collecting ₹402 crore so far.

Even at the domestic box office, Salaar has had a bumper opening. The Prashant Neel directorial has garnered ₹250.34 crore in India, while Dunki followed behind, so far earning ₹124.01 crore.

Dunki review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dunki isn't just a boy meets girl love story where he helps her realise her dreams. It makes for a compelling storytelling with a rather significant subject of illegal migrants from India who resort to dangerous routes to land in countries abroad, and often end up sacrificing their lives. You have to give it to Hirani for beautifully blending a pertinent issue of illegal migrants, with a love story at the core. I loved how Dunki resorts to a lighter tone to make a strong point about why the poor and non-English speaking Indians are not allowed visas in several countries.”

