‘My friend has left me’: Emotional Anil Kapoor remembers ‘world’s biggest artiste' Nana Patekar in tribute
Anil Kapoor, who famously played Nana Patekar's on-screen brother in Welcome, mourned his death on Thursday evening with a heartfelt post.
Welcome's Majnu bhai, Anil Kapoor, shared a touching tribute to his on-screen brother and real-life friend Nana Patekar on Thursday evening. Nana died in Goa on Thursday morning after a cardiac arrest, and was cremated with full state honours in Pune later in the day.
Anil Kapoor mourns Nana Patekar's death
On Thursday evening, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute for his friend and co-star. In the heartfelt Instagram post, Anil Kapoor affectionately called Patekar "nanya", referring to him as the world's biggest artist. Equating Nana's death to the loss of another actor friend, Satish Kaushik, Anil wrote, “Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya (My friend has left me. First Satish and now Nanya. Nanya, you left so suddenly and so soon. The world's biggest artiste has left us forever).”
Bidding an emotional farewell to his friend, Kapoor shared that he would miss Nana in his life, on film sets, and on the big screen. "Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par," the actor concluded. Along with his post, Anil Kapoor also shared a picture of himself with the late actor.
Deep Dive
Anil Kapoor and Nana's bond
Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor were longtime friends. The two actors first worked together in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 film Parinda, which earned Nana his first National Award. The two actors collaborated in many films after that, including as the beloved Uday and Majnu duo in Anees Bazmee's 2007 hit Welcome, before reprising their roles in the sequel, Welcome Back. Their chemistry and comedy timing in the comedies earned them praise and love.
Nana Patekar's death
Nana Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.
Since the news came out, tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with actors, members of the film fraternity, politicians, and fans remembering Patekar's legacy.
The late actor's last rites were performed at his farmhouse, affectionately known as Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village near Khadakwasla, Pune, late on Thursday night in the presence of senior political leaders and thousands of fans.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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