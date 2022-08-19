Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Entertainment live updates: Dobaaraa review, Raju Srivastava health updates and more
Live

Entertainment live updates: Dobaaraa review, Raju Srivastava health updates and more

Entertainment live updates: Get latest updates about comedian Raju Srivastava's health and all about the release of Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa.

Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa is now in theatres.
Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa is now in theatres. 
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 09:46 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Comedian Raju Srivastava remain critical and unconscious. Taapsee Pannu's mystery drama Dobaaraa released in theatres on Friday amid positive reviews. Get the latest news updates from the from the entertainment industry here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 19, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    Duranga review: Gulshan Devaiah delivers his career-best performance

    A still from Duranga.
    A still from Duranga. 

    Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami’s romantic thriller on ZEE5 hits bulls eye as a faithful adaptation of hit Korean drama Flower of Evil. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 19, 2022 09:32 AM IST

    KBC 14: Contestant mentions Aishwarya on show; watch Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reaction

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Host Amitabh Bachchan had a hilarious reaction as a contestant mentioned Aishwarya on show. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 19, 2022 09:29 AM IST

    Ahsaan Qureshi says only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava

    Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has informed doctors treating Raju Srivastava have said that he is brain dead and only a miracle can save him. Read full story here. 

  • Aug 19, 2022 09:22 AM IST

    Dobaaraa review: Taapsee Pannu's time travel thriller is a complex brain teaser

    Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dobaaraa.
    Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dobaaraa. 

    Dobaaraa review: Anurag Kashyap's directorial starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati needs you to pay attention closely and keeps you hooked from the first frame to the last. Read full review here. 

Diljit Dosanjh: The theme of 1984 Sikh riots is very important and relevant even today

Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:58 AM IST

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh confirms his next project with director Ali Abbas Zafar, saying working on the film was more of a personal affair for him

Diljit Dosanjh's film, Jogi, will release on September 16 this year
Diljit Dosanjh’s film, Jogi, will release on September 16 this year
BySugandha Rawal
Dobaaraa's something that can becomes cult film: Taapsee shares note from makers

Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:23 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared a note from the makers of Dobaaraa and said that they will celebrate making a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival.

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dobaaraa.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dobaaraa. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mukesh Chhabra recalls Chillar Party actor's mom mistook him for child snatcher

Updated on Aug 18, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Mukesh Chhabra recalled he spotted Chillar Party actor Irfan Khan at a red light and followed him home to his slum. Chillar Party went on to win a National Award.

Mukesh Chhabra spotted Chillar Party actor Irfan Khan at a red light in Mumbai.
Mukesh Chhabra spotted Chillar Party actor Irfan Khan at a red light in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan shares identical Janmashami scenes from his, Abhishek's films

Published on Aug 18, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpses of the song, Mach Gaya Shor from the movie, Khuddar and song of his son, Abhishek Bachchan from his film, Happy New Year on the occasion of Janmasthmi.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in stills from Khud-Daar and Happy New Year respectively.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in stills from Khud-Daar and Happy New Year respectively.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Vivek Agnihotri says Anurag Kashyap tried to ‘sabotage’ The Kashmir Files

Updated on Aug 18, 2022 09:03 PM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says Anurag Kashyap tried to sabotage his film when it released and is now running a ‘campaign’ against it.

Vivek Agnihotri has said Anurag Kashyap is 'running a campaign' against his film The Kashmir Files.
Vivek Agnihotri has said Anurag Kashyap is ‘running a campaign’ against his film The Kashmir Files.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Vijay Varma says boycott and cancel culture in Bollywood have gone ‘overboard’

Published on Aug 18, 2022 08:08 PM IST

Vijay Varma is the latest Bollywood celebrity to express his disapproval of the boycott and cancel culture. The actor said the phenomenon has gone ‘overboard.'

Vijay Varma has shared his feelings about boycott and cancel culture.
Vijay Varma has shared his feelings about boycott and cancel culture.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty says he invests all money in film rather than actor

Published on Aug 18, 2022 07:40 PM IST

Rohit Shetty said the actors he works with know not to think about money when they sign his project. The filmmaker has worked with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar among others.

Rohit Shetty with actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, stars of his cop films Simmba, Singham, and Sooryavanshi.
Rohit Shetty with actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, stars of his cop films Simmba, Singham, and Sooryavanshi. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer says she's 'victim' in ED case, calls charges fake

Published on Aug 18, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer has reacted to his client being named an accused in the ₹200-crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as accused in an extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate.(PTI)
Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as accused in an extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate.(PTI)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala claims wife has illegally detained kids in Pakistan

Published on Aug 18, 2022 06:39 PM IST

Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala said his wife Maryam Chaudhary left for Pakistan with their children in November 2020, and has not returned even after their visa expired.

Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala has said his wife has illegally detained their two minor children.
Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala has said his wife has illegally detained their two minor children.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Did Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha fail due to boycott call or bad content

Published on Aug 18, 2022 06:38 PM IST

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has fallen flat at the box office. Experts deduce if the failure is the outcome of boycott calls the film faced or simply audience rejecting bad content.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the titular role with Kareena Kapoor playing his childhood love.
Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the titular role with Kareena Kapoor playing his childhood love.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Ananya Panday says ‘being trolled constantly’ really affects her

Published on Aug 18, 2022 04:48 PM IST

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday opened up about the negative things said about her. The actor said sometimes she gets really affected by ‘being constantly trolled’.

Ananya Panday was recently seen on Koffee With Karan season 7.
Ananya Panday was recently seen on Koffee With Karan season 7.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Anurag Kashyap wasn't sure about casting Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur

Published on Aug 18, 2022 04:48 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi played Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur. However, director Anurag Kashyap initially was not sure about casting him and wanted some other actor for the part.

Anurag Kashyap was not intially convinced to have Pankaj Tripathi play Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur.
Anurag Kashyap was not intially convinced to have Pankaj Tripathi play Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra reacts as Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato dance to Kala Chashma

Published on Aug 18, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon recently danced to Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma. Sidharth also reacted to the video. Watch it here.

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato danced to Kala Chashma and also got a reaction from Sidharth Malhotra.
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato danced to Kala Chashma and also got a reaction from Sidharth Malhotra.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dobaaraa movie review: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee's film is engaging brain teaser

Published on Aug 18, 2022 03:35 PM IST

Dobaaraa movie review: Anurag Kashyap's Taapsee Pannu-starrer thriller is one that needs you to pay attention closely but keeps you hooked from the first frame to the last.

Dobaaraa is a time travel thriller starring Taapsee Pannu.
Dobaaraa is a time travel thriller starring Taapsee Pannu.
ByMonika Rawal Kukreja
