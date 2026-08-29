Everything to know about Hanuman Ansh: The ₹2 Cr film that went from a ₹10 lakh opening to earning a profit of over 800%

The movie Hanuman Ansh was released in cinemas on August 7, 2026, without making much noise. The box office collection of the film within the first two weeks also remained underwhelming. But with time, the film found its audience and saw a jump in box office collections in its third week. Hanuman Ansh released on August 7.

But what is Hanuman Ansh about and how has it achieved the rare box office feat of seeing a unprecedented box office jump? Let's find out.

Hanuman Ansh box office journey On the opening day, Hanuman Ansh minted ₹10 lakh at the box office, as per Sacnilk. During the first two weeks, the film's box office collection remained abysmally low, earning only ₹1.48 crore within the first two weeks of its release.

The film started seeing an upward trend in box office numbers from Day 17, when it saw a 65% increase in collection as it minted ₹2.20 crore on that day. The film started seeing footfall in theatres after it was lauded by the audience on social media and positive word of mouth began to spread. The film's box office numbers remained almost the same throughout the week as it collected ₹10.40 crore in the third week.

Film has earned a profit of over 800% The film's unprecedented rise came last Friday when it collected ₹6.25 crore in a single day, seeing a 197.6% growth from Thursday's net collection of ₹2.10 Cr. This brings its total India net collections to ₹18.13 Cr by Friday. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹2 crore. Its collection, which stands at around ₹18 crore, translates into a profit of over 800% on its reported production budget.

The film's remarkable growth becomes even more striking when its opening day collection is compared with its Day 22 earnings. From ₹10 lakh on Day 1 to ₹6.25 crore on Day 22, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a 6,150% jump in its box office collection.