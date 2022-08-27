Farhan Akhtar pens sweet note for Shibani Dandekar on her birthday, Abhay Deol is feeling 'diabetic' after reading it

Shibani Dandekar turned 42 on Saturday. Shibani's husband, actor Farhan Akhtar shared their picture and penned a heartfelt note. Shibani and Farhan got married earlier this year in February. Also Read: Farhan Akhtar talks about life after marriage with Shibani Dandekar: ‘It feels…’

Sharing their picture, “Dear life partner, some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar." In the picture, the two are standing on a prop boat as they posed.

Farhan Akhtar shares a picture with Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani commented, “Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you. You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer always.” Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Shibani. We'll celebrate when you are back.” Abhay Deol said, “Aww I got a little more diabetic reading that but it was all worth it @faroutakhtar! Happy happy birthday Shibani sending you guys love.” Bipasha Basu and Ronit Roy also wished Shibani in the comments section.

Farhan and Shibani first met in 2015 on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That, where Farhan was a host and Shibani was a contestant. At that time, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters- Shakhya and Akira. Farhan and Adhuna announced their separation in 2016, after 16 years of marriage, and finalised their divorce in 2017.

Farhan and Shibani dated for almost four years before tying the knot on February 19, 2022. The duo got married at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was joined by their closest friends and family for their intimate wedding ceremony. In attendance were Javed, his wife Shabana, Farhan's mother Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, friend Rhea Chakraborty, actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Farah Khan and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON