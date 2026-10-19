Film workers' body demands protection for Tiger Shroff after shooting incident

FWICE called for a "thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice."

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff 's vehicle, demanding security measures for the Heropanti actor and his family members.

Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu shooting, and who else was hurt?

Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu shooting, and who else was hurt?

What protection has FWICE demanded for Tiger Shroff and his family after the firing incident?

What protection has FWICE demanded for Tiger Shroff and his family after the firing incident?

"We appeal to the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognizance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry," the organisation urged the authorities.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to probe the shooting incident. As per the latest update, the police have recorded the statement of Tiger's driver, Firdous, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.

Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

“This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said.