From AbRam, Malti, Vamika, Raha to Jeh: How these 8 Bollywood stars introduced their babies to the world

Whenever a celebrity couple welcomes a baby to their family, their fans eagerly wait for the baby's first picture. From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood stars opted for a special way to share the first picture of their bundle of joy with the world, making their fans go aww. (Also read: Why so secretive? Bollywood couples who keep mum) Raha Kapoor made her public debut on Christmas, while AbRam Khan’s first pic was released on Eid.

Sometimes they take the social media route and sometimes they make an appearance together. No matter the way, it makes the social media buzz with enthusiasm.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

As we wait for new dad Varun Dhawan to share the first pic of his baby girl, we take a look at how some of the munchkins were introduced. So, get ready for a strong dose of cuteness and nostalgia.

Raha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a special treat to their fans when they revealed the face of their daughter Raha on Christmas last year. Raha made her much-anticipated public debut at Kapoor family's Christmas brunch in Mumbai. Raha looked adorable in a white and pink frock adorned with a reindeer on the front and paired with red shoes.

Raha's debut appearance.

Taimur and Jeh

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Taimur was just a day old when his first picture emerged in the virtual world and went viral. He was seen cuddled in Kareena's arms, making fans go aww.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur.

When it comes to their second son, Jeh, his first image was posted on a fan page of Kareena. In 2021, the fan page shared Jeh’s pic with Kareena as a way to promote her new book, The Pregnancy Bible. It seemed the picture was from a book as it came with Kareena’s note of dedication, “To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world – Saifu, Taimur and Jeh".

Jeh's first image.

AbRam Khan

AbRam’s first pic was more of an eidi from Shah Rukh Khan’s side! The Bollywood actor unveiled the first picture of his son on Eid in 2014 while wishing his fans on the festival. In the picture, the actor is seen cuddling his son, who is dressed in white and clinging on to his toys. "Eid Al Adha Mubarak to everyone. May all have the happiness that life has to offer. The littlest one wishes you too," SRK posted on Twitter. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri welcomed AbRam through surrogacy in 2013.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas revealed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ face for the first time last year. It was when Nick and his brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Malti Marie was born via surrogacy in 2022, and the couple had avoided revealing her face to the public.

Devi Basu Singh Grover

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022, took the social media route to share her first photo. Taking to Instagram in April 2023, Bipasha posted two photos of their daughter, and wrote, ‘Hello world … I am Devi”, followed by heart and evil eye emojis. Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016.

Misha and Zain Kapoor

Back in 2017, actor Shahid Kapoor introduced his little daughter Misha to the world via an adorable Instagram post. He shared a picture of Misha, almost six-months-old, cradled in her mother Mira Rajput's arms in the black and white photo. "Hello world," Shahid captioned the picture.

In 2019, he shared the first photo of Zain, captioning it, “The sun”. Shahid got married to Mira in New Delhi in July 2015.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son in August, 2022. In September of 2022, Sonam and Anand shared the first picture of their son Vayu on Instagram. Sharing the picture, they wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja." In the picture, Sonam, Anand and their baby can be seen dressed in matching yellow outfits.

Vamika Kohli

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their fans and admirers were excited to see the baby, and the celebrity couple decided to make their fans happy by sharing an official post with a picture of the little one. In the picture, Anushka is seen lovingly holding Vamika as Virat looks at her. “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes,” they wrote.

Which intro was your favourite?