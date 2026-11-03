From running banquet chains to Bollywood debut at 48: Rupinder Walia on journey to Udta Teer, becoming a star in his kids' eyes | HT Exclusive

For Rupinder Walia, acting was always the dream, but financial security was a priority too. While he pursued his passion for theatre from the age of 20, he simultaneously built a successful banquet and event management business, knowing how uncertain a career in Bollywood could be. Nearly three decades later, at 48, he finally made his big-screen debut with Udta Teer. Playing Sodhi, a Haryanvi-speaking Sikh cop in Ayushmann Khurrana's team, Rupinder brings a generous dose of humour to the film, making his character one of its most entertaining elements. Rupinder Walia made his Bollywood debut with Udta Teer at 48.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Rupinder opened up about his journey from theatre to films, how he landed his role in Udta Teer, why he never wanted to move to Mumbai to struggle for work, and his kids' reaction to the movie.

On pursuing acting alongside business Rupinder's association with acting goes back to when he was 20. He trained at the Shri Ram Centre of Art and Culture in Delhi, where he completed a two-year diploma in acting, and continued performing in theatre for several years. However, he also had a business to run. He said, “I have a chain of banquets and an event management company through which I organise several government and private events. I have my banquet chain in Haryana and Northern India, and we organise big fat weddings.”

Despite being passionate about acting, Rupinder was always clear that he wanted financial independence before entering the film industry. “I come from a middle-class family. This business I have built over time, working since I was 20. I was aware that this film line is very uncertain. Today, OTT platforms have taken over, and we see different kinds of cinema being made, but when I was young, the industry was ruled by stardom and even getting character roles was difficult,” he said.

Rupinder added that he was never interested in television and did not want to move to Mumbai without having a financial cushion. “I always wanted to be financially stable because I didn't want to come to Mumbai and struggle. So I used to satisfy my desire to act by performing in theatre plays and running my business alongside. Today, by God's grace, I don't have to accept a role I am not comfortable with just for financial reasons. I won't do any role for money. Everyone should maintain their financial stability.”