Mumbai, Choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya on Sunday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial "Ganesh Dust To Stardust", a biographical drama tracing his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the leading choreographers in the Hindi film industry. Ganesh Acharya unveils trailer of biographical film ''Ganesh Dust To Stardust''

The film, written and directed by Acharya, chronicles his struggles, sacrifices and determination as he pursued his dream of making a mark in cinema. It captures his rise in the film industry, highlighting the challenges he overcame along the way.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the choreographer's personal and professional journey, with dance and emotionally charged moments forming a key part of the narrative.

Starring Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi Pawaskar, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 11.

"I have always believed that everyone has the right to dream, but dreams don't come true just by dreaming. You have to work hard, make sacrifices and keep moving forward, no matter how difficult the journey gets. That is the emotion we have tried to bring alive through 'Ganesh Dust To Stardust'," Acharya said in a statement.

"This film is very close to my heart, and I hope that everyone who watches it finds a little bit of their own dreams, struggles and aspirations in it," he added.

His daughter Soundarya Acharya, who has produced the movie, said the film was about believing in one's dreams even when circumstances make them seem impossible.

"Watching my father bring this vision to life has been incredibly special. He has put immense passion, hard work and emotion into every aspect of this film," she said.

Acharya began his career as a choreographer in the 1990s and has worked on popular Hindi film songs such as "Beedi Jalaile" from "Omkara", "Chikni Chameli" from "Agneepath" and "Malhari" from "Bajirao Mastani".

He won National Film Awards for Best Choreography for "Hawan Kund" from "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" and "Gori Tu Lath Maar" from "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Besides choreography, Acharya has also directed films, including "Swami" and "Money Hai Toh Honey Hai", and acted in several projects.

The film's trailer was shared on social media by Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

"Master ji and I go back a long way. I still remember that his very first song as a choreographer was with me. Today, seeing the heights he has achieved through his hard work and talent makes me extremely happy and proud.

"His journey from a humble beginning to where he is today is the story of 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust'. And the most special thing about it is that it is his own story. I am delighted to share the trailer with all of you. Lots of love and best wishes, my friend!" Akshay posted on Instagram.

Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment, the film has screenplay and dialogues by Digangana Suryavanshi and Acharya.

The music and background score are by Junaid Kumar, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and Acharya. Ajay Pandey is the cinematographer, while Rakesh Ram has handled editing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.