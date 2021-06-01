Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Genelia D'Souza admits she's 'not a perfect mum' in birthday post for 'miracle' son Rahyl
Genelia D'Souza with her son Rahyl.
bollywood

Genelia D'Souza admits she's 'not a perfect mum' in birthday post for 'miracle' son Rahyl

  • Genelia D'Souza has shared a special birthday post for her son Rahyl. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Genelia D'Souza on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a special birthday message for her son, Rahyl. Genelia and her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, have two sons -- Rahyl and Riaan.

"My Dearest Rahyl," she wrote in her post, and continued, "Today’s your birthday and I want to take every opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me.. I’m not a perfect mum, I make mistakes, I loose my cool, I forget things and there are days I go a little crazy .. But in all of the worse things I am, there’s a little boy who looks at me with aww and wonder and makes me feel I am the best mother in world and that you little Rahyl.."

She added, "Thank you for all the morning hugs, for the endless cuddles, for always being understanding and assuring me you got my back, when it should be the other way around and for just being you.. That boy who makes me believe I did something right in life.. The boy who just stole my heart away. Happy Birthday My Miracle."

Genelia also shared a video montage of her memories with Rahyl, which included long walks in nature, dance sessions at home, and playtime with their pup. Sanjay Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan reacted with hearts in the comments section.

Also read: Genelia D’Souza shares adorable video with sons Rahyl and Riaan. It has a Sushant Singh Rajput connection

Genelia and Riteish dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2012. In an interview earlier this year, she credited the couple’s ‘systematic lifestyle’ as being a key to their healthy relationship. “I have to complement Riteish for that because he doesn’t make any issue. We don’t fight, we only fight when I want to fight. He won’t get into the nitty-gritty of issues, sometimes I feel I want that to happen because I am a different person. But he lets me be. I think in all of that, we found the rhythm of communication,” she had told Pinkvilla.

Topics
riteish deshmukh genelia deshmukh genelia dsouza genelia d'souza + 2 more

