Hanuman Ansh sequel confirmed: Director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals plans for part 2 after ₹50 crore success
A sequel to Hanuman Ansh confirmed as the spiritual drama by Vishal Chaturvedi, successfully crossed ₹50 crore post-release on August 7.
Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi's recent film, Hanuman Ansh, continues to surprise at the box office. The spiritual drama, which was released on August 7, has now crossed the ₹50 crore mark, emerging as one of the silent successes of the year. Amid its box-office success, Vishal has confirmed that work on the second part has already begun.
Vishal Chaturvedi confirms Hanuman Ansh sequel
Hanuman Ansh concludes with a slate indicating that the story of Neem Karoli Baba is yet to be completed, leaving audiences with a clear hint towards a sequel. During a recent interaction with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, Vishal spoke about plans for the sequel and revealed that the upcoming instalment will explore important chapters from Neem Karoli Baba's life. The filmmaker said the story will focus on his birthplace, Firozabad, before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations associated with his life and spiritual journey.
The sequel was, in fact, part of the makers' original vision for Hanuman Ansh. When the film was officially announced on February 20, 2026, it was revealed that the project was planned as a trilogy. The spiritual saga is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa essays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.
Hanuman Ansh's box-office feat
Deep Dive
When Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7, the film took a slow start at the box office, collecting only ₹10 lakh. In its first two weeks, the film collected just ₹1.40 crore. However, positive word of mouth worked in its favour in the third week, when the film collected ₹10.40 crore. The fourth week saw a major turnaround in its box-office numbers.
The film recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹12.75 crore on day 24 and surpassed Yash's Toxic on day 26 with a ₹8.50 crore single-day collection. So far, the film has collected ₹54.74 crore net in India and continues to attract audiences to theatres.
Apart from Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in key roles. The film received praise from Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Neem Karoli Baba, on whom Hanuman Ansh is based, and heaped praise on the film.
The actor wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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