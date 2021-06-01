Harshvardhan Rane: People said, ‘We are Indians, nothing will happen to us’; all that fell flat

Harshvardhan Rane has “zero interest” in playing blame games during the ongoing pandemic for he feels there’s no one reason or person that can be blamed for the impact second wave of Covid-19 crisis brought upon us. In fact, the actor laments that just when the situation was beginning to look under control, “overconfidence among people” contributed to things getting taking a turn for worse.

“I remember, last year, I heard some people say, ‘Hum Indians hain, humein kuchh nahi hoga, hamari immunity duniya mein sabse zyaada hai’. All those things fell flat. The obvious blame games have started, where people are poi ting fingers at others,” he says, quick to add that he prefers to stay out of such discussions.

“It’s always us versus they and them. That’s what happens whenever there’s a dispute or difference in opinion, or misery or suffering. I’m really not interested in being a part of such games,” he maintains.

Reflecting on how the situation unfolded over the past couple of months, Rane, 37, points that the middle and lower middle class were about to bounce back after the lockdowns they went through last year.

“But just when we all were getting back on our feet, the second wave hit. There were many theories about it, but all have fallen flat on their faces. I usually hear these theories but don’t add anything to them, because I know they’ll turn false within a week or two,” says the actor, who recently sold his bike in exchange for oxygen concentrators for people in need.

Besides helping others, the actor is making sure to also look after his physical health, since he can’t step out to go to gyms. “So, I choose to make the best of whatever is at home. I’ve been working out diligently, and trying to be mobile. I also make it a point to keep my immunity high,” says the fitness freak.