Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates 100 million won to Nepal flash flood relief, hopes to bring ‘a little strength’

Stray Kids member Lee Know has extended a helping hand to families hit by the devastating floods in Nepal. The K-pop star donated 100 million won (around US $72,600) to support emergency relief efforts and help affected communities begin rebuilding their lives. Lee Know made the donation through World Vision on August 28 and asked for the money to be used for immediate relief as well as livelihood support for families whose lives have been disrupted by the floods. K-pop star Lee Know donated 100 million won (around US $72,600) to support emergency relief efforts and help affected communities begin rebuilding their lives. (JYP Entertainment)

Lee Know shares message of support Speaking through his agency JYP Entertainment, Lee Know said he hoped his contribution could provide some comfort to people facing an extremely difficult situation. “I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time. I sincerely hope that those affected by the floods and everyone working on relief efforts in the field can return to peaceful daily life as soon as possible,” Lee Know said, as translated by The Chosun Daily.

World Vision will use the donation to help families forced from their homes by the floods, providing them with food, temporary shelter, clean water and basic sanitation.