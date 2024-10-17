Hema Malini looks ethereal on 76th birthday, poses with daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol. Watch

Hema Malini celebrated her 76th birthday in Mumbai on Wednesday with her daughters – actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Veteran actor-turned-MP looked ethereal in a white sari as she posed with her daughters for pictures. (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna reveals why she ‘wishes Hema Malini was her mother’ instead of Dimple Kapadia) Ahana Deol, Hema Malini, and Esha Deol celebrate Hema's 76th birthday

Hema celebrates with daughters

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Wednesday evening, Hema can be seen posing with both her daughters on either side. While Hema looked ethereal in a white sari and matching jewellery, Esha wore a red salwar suit for the occasion, also carrying a golden potli bag. The internet was in awe of Hema's look and radiance on her 76th birthday.

An Instagram user commented, “kitni pyari hy abhi bhi (She looks so lovely even now).” Another wrote, “Looking younger than her daughters.... so pretty.” “Old age ma bhe itne haseen hain hema ge (Hema ji looks so pleasant even in old age),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “She is still so graceful.”

Esha's wishes for Hema

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a beautiful picture with her mother, in which the two looked gorgeous in ethnic outfits. The loving bond of mother-daughter can be seen in the photo. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my adorable mamma..Love you."

Born on October 16, 1948, Hema Malini, fondly known as the "Dream Girl," has not only captivated audiences with her beauty and grace, but has also delivered powerful performances that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She is known for her roles in Sapno Ka Saudagar, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Johnny Mera Naam, Lal Patthar, Sanyasi, Dharmatma, Pratiggya, Sholay, Trishul, and Baghban among others.

A member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, she's currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Hema is also a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer. Married to veteran actor and co-star of many films, Dharmendra, she has two daughters – Esha and Ahana with him. Esha is also an actor, best known for hits like Dhoom.

Hema was last seen in Ramesh Sippy's much-delayed romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi in 2020.