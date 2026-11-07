How far should films go in depicting violence? Experts weigh in on its impact on kids

“There are a few emotions that are very easy to provoke the audience with. Violence is one of them, and sex is another.” Recent cases of children and young adults involved in violent incidents reignited debate over violence in films. This observation by Aamir Khan in an old interview resurfaced on social media when Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was released in 2023. Among the many aspects of the film that sparked debate, its graphic violence became a major talking point online. However, Animal was far from the only film to face criticism over its portrayal of violence. Over the past five years, several blockbusters across film industries have been called out on social media for not just depicting extreme violence but also seemingly glorifying it on the big screen. The Dhurandhar duology, which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 and 2026, is among the latest and biggest examples. Real-life cases bring debate around screen violence back into focus Violence in cinema has always been a subject of debate, but the two recent troubling real-life instances have once again brought the conversation into focus. In Haryana's Panchkula, an eight-year-old boy allegedly assaulted a six-year-old girl inside a school classroom, repeatedly hitting her with an object that appeared to be a brick. In another disturbing incident in Andhra Pradesh, a 21-year-old allegedly entered a Class 10 classroom carrying a chainsaw and attacked a girl student, leaving two injured. While there is no direct link between these incidents and what we see in films, the graphic nature of these cases has once again raised questions about how far filmmakers should go when depicting violence on screen. For instance, in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, is seen smashing a man's face. In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's character enters a college classroom carrying a rifle to intimidate students.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Violence in cinema across industries The debate is not limited to Hindi cinema. When Rajinikanth's Jailer was released in 2023, its graphic sequences, including scenes involving torture and acid, drew criticism from some viewers. Similarly, Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, drew criticism for its graphic climax sequences, with some viewers finding the brutality on screen hard to digest.

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Effect of violence on screen on kids: What do experts say? With screens becoming an increasingly unavoidable part of children's lives, monitoring the content they consume has become important. Experts point out that younger children may not always have the ability to distinguish between fiction and reality and, hence, they can’t fully understand the consequences of imitating what they see on screen. 'Kids can admire the way heroes are rewarded for their violent actions' Dr Subhrajit Parida, consultant, paediatrics and neonatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, explains that children can imitate the behaviour of characters they admire, particularly heroes who are often rewarded for their violent actions. "As children are not able to differentiate between fiction and reality, it is difficult for them to understand the consequences of violent content on screen. At times, they try to imitate superheroes by fighting, kicking, boxing, killing and performing many other such acts. They also admire the way superheroes are rewarded for their violent actions. Though not every child behaves this way, repeated exposure to similar violent content can gradually lead children to absorb such behaviour into their everyday lives," he said. 'Repeated exposure to violence can make kids less sensitive to others' pain' Dr Shivananda Pai, consultant neurology, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, explains that children learn through observation and imitation, and repeated exposure to aggression can influence how they perceive conflict. "From a brain science point of view, children learn a lot by watching and copying what others do. If they see violence used to solve problems or gain control, they might start to think that aggression is a way to act. Repeated exposure can also make kids less sensitive to people's pain and suffering. They may become emotionally numb over time," he said.

Akshaye Khanna in a still from Dhurandhar.