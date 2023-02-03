Influencer mimics Deepika Padukone's lines from Pathaan, fans say it's 'better than Alia's Shiva Shiva’

With characters and scenes from Pathaan gaining popularity since its release, fans have been quoting certain dialogues and moments from the Hindi blockbuster. In the past week, as scenes involving the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham went viral, an influencer put up her version of Rubai in Pathaan on Instagram. However, as the comments from her Instagram Reel show, many fans feel her interpretation of Deepika in the film was completely off the mark. (Also read: Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy theatre in incognito mode, hides face to avoid fans days after Pathaan release)

Sharing Deepika's main scenes from the film, the influencer, Sonalika Puri, wrote, "She nailed it, as always (flexed bicep emoji). shoot , costume, motivation & and patience credits - @tracingsilhouettes. #pathaan #deepikapadukone #shahrukhkhan #movies #Bollywood." The Reel also includes some half-hearted action scenes, but mostly involves Deepika's Rubai saying her dialogues in Pathaan.

One Instagram user shared, "Is it just me or did she not do it right? Neither the voice matched, nor the intonation, nor the pronunciation." Another stated, "The lack of expression is so expressive." While a Deepika fan replied, "Sorry bt No one in this world can match her , not even a little bit !" Yet another said, "Not even 1% close to real, btw try karte rehna cahiye (keep at it)." Very few users agreed that her mimicry was on point. One user replied, "Just got back home after watching Pathan! This is so accurate! You’re awesome girl." Another person, referring to the mimicry of Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, said, “It is better than Shivaaa Shivaaa Shivaaa tum theek ho.”

In the film, Deepika plays a Pakistani agent named Rubai aka Rubina, who is working with both Shah Rukh's Pathaan and John's character Jim. During several points in Pathaan, both men begin to doubt where her loyalty lies. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was released theatrically in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25. The action thriller, also starring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, has already crossed ₹700 crore at the worldwide gross box office.

Deepika will reunite with director Siddharth for his next Fighter (2024) with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She is also working on a bilingual film in Hindi and Telugu, tentatively called Project K, with actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

