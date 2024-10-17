Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Priyanka Chopra, this 90s' star is India's richest actress; has 4600 cr net worth

It was the 90s when Indian actors broke the ₹1-crore mark in remuneration for a single film. Soon, the biggest stars became the faces of countless endorsements, and more money flowed. Many established businesses and became millionaires over time. So, it is no surprise that the richest actress from India finds a place in the top 10 richest actresses in the world. What is surprising is that performer has not delivered a single hit film in the last decade. (Also read: World's richest actress has $8-billion wealth but no hit films) India's richest actress Juhi Chawla in a scene with India's richest actor Shah Rukh Khan

India's richest actress

Juhi Chawla has the honour of being the richest actress in India. In fact, as per the Hurun Rich List of 2024, her wealth is only second to that of her friend and business partner Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to the richest Indian actors. As per Hurun, Juhi has a net worth of ₹4600 crore ($580 million), far higher than any of her contemporaries or juniors.

India's richest actresses

The actresses Juhi beat

Simply put, if the net worth of the five richest Indian actresses after Juhi was put together, it would still be still less than Juhi's wealth. In the second spot after Juhi is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with a reported net worth of over $100 million (roughly ₹850 crore). Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of her brands, film production company, and Hollywood films, sits in the third spot with a wealth of ₹650 crore. The top five are then rounded up by current top stars Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, who own big business ventures.

Juhi Chawla with her husband Jay Mehta

How Juhi Chawla made her millions

Juhi Chawla's source of wealth is cinema but only partly. Even though she was one of the top stars in the 90s, Juhi's last box office hit was way back in 2009 (Luck By Chance). The bulk of her wealth comes from her business investments, chiefly her place as one of the key individuals in the Red Chillies Group. As one of the company's founders, Juhi is a co-producer and co-owner of several cricket teams (including IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders). She also reportedly owns a lot of real estate and has investments in other businesses, jointly with her millionaire businessman husband, Jay Mehta.