Kajal Aggarwal admits that her role as Mandodari in Ramayana is small, says she is proud to be part of the film

“A heartfelt thank you to @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir for thinking of me and giving me this opportunity to be a part of something that will forever be etched in our history, while also being a pioneering step from India towards global cinema,” she said.

On Saturday, Kajal finally shared pictures of her look as Mandodari from the film in new Instagram post. Mandodari is the queen of Lanka and the virtuous wife of the demon king Ravana in the Hindu epic. Kajal shared that it is an immense moment of pride to be associated with a magnum opus like Ramayan, in any capacity. She added, “Albeit my role may be small, being part of a story that is so deeply woven into our culture, our history and our very existence, and being associated with a phenomenal team of such passionate and dedicated artists and technicians, truly fills my heart.”

Ramayana released in theatres on November 5. The Nitesh Tiwari film is garnering praise and doing well at the box office. Yash stars as Ravana in the film, and actor Kajal Aggarwal plays the character of Queen Mandodara. Her brief presence in the film also generated buzz on social media, as many viewers noted her unmissable presence on screen.

Kajal also thanked all the wonderful artists, and said that they were nothing short of phenomenal and an inspiration. “And to my dear friends @rakulpreet @vivekoberoi and @adinathkothare sharing screen space, conversations and so many laughs with you was an absolute joy!” she said.

The actor shared that some films aren’t measured by the length of a role or the minutes spent on screen, but by the magnitude of the story, the passion behind its making and the privilege of being associated with something so deeply rooted in our collective faith and divinity. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for showering this beautiful piece of our cultural heritage with so much love, and for embracing my little yet meaningful character with such warmth and affection,” she added.

“Some associations are truly bigger than the role itself. Ramayan will always be one of them. And a very special shoutout to my wonderful team - @vardannayak @swapnilkashid_ @deepabambhaniya08 the costume department and our incredible assistant directors. You guys truly hit it out of the park! Your hard work, attention to detail and dedication made every bit of this journey special. All the appreciation and love coming your way is so well deserved. This one’s as much yours!” she concluded.