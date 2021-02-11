Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Liger: Karan Johar reveals release date of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer. See new poster
Release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Liger has been revealed. The Puri Jagannadh film will hit theatres on September 9. Karan Johar made the announcement along with a new poster featuring Vijay.
Priyanka Chopra says she spied on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch: ‘I sent my security to take pictures'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas blew through relationship milestones at a dizzying pace, with him flying to Mumbai with her to meet her family within a month of their first date. He took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch when she was busy with a meeting. However, she was ‘curious’ and sent her security to tail them.
Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split
Sushmita Sen on Wednesday posted a cryptic note on relationships and how men and women approach it. Some of her fans were worried that she may have broken off with model Rohman Shawl.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of drama and fights as Rahul Vaidya got upset with close friend Aly Goni while Rakhi Sawant asked Paras Chhabra about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. Paras came on the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan.
Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious commentary before wisdom teeth extraction, shares update post surgery
Sara Ali Khan shared a funny update from the operating table minutes before the removal of her wisdom teeth. She tried to give a commentary but struggled with the Hindi word for ‘extraction’. She also gave an update after the surgery, reassuring fans that it went well.
Nick was very interested in reading about Priyanka's 'early dating life'
- Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about wife Priyanka Chopra's 'early dating life' in her new book, Unfinished. Watch her reaction as he tells her.
Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary
Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time
- Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise
- Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
Mission Majnu: Sidharth, Rashmika reveal first look as they begin shoot
Priyanka Chopra often calls husband Nick 'Old Man Jonas'. Here's why
- In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about husband Nick Jonas and how she lovingly calls him 'Old Man Jonas'. She also revealed the 'most millennial thing' she has ever seen him do.
Janhvi Kapoor drives an e-rickshaw on sets of Good Luck Jerry. Watch
- Janhvi Kapoor has shared several pictures and videos from the shoot of her film Good Luck Jerry. She is even seen driving an e-rickshaw in one of the videos.
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to wife Gauri's recent pic of son AbRam: 'Where was I?'
- Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the cute picture of his son AbRam that wife Gauri Khan had shared on Wednesday. See his reaction here.
Karan Johar reveals Liger release date with new Vijay Deverakonda poster
Sonakshi Sinha narrates poem on farmers, salutes 'the hands that feed us'
- Sonakshi Sinha came out in support of protesting farmers and narrated a poem which tried to explain why they have taken to the streets.
Deepika would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, reveals friend
- Deepika Padukone's childhood friend, Hitesha Mehta, revealed in a new video that the actor would do laundry twice a day during her bachelorette, as she found it 'exciting'.
