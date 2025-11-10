Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan Khan’s 23rd birthday, shares pics from his party

Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of her son, Arhaan Khan’s, birthday celebrations. The latter turned 23 on November 9 and received wishes from his family, friends, and well-wishers. The actress took to her social media stories to drop pictures from inside the party. One slide showcased Khan surrounded by his friends as he blew out the candles on the cake. In the other post, Arora shared an image of a two-tiered cake, with “AK 23” written over it. Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan turned 23 on November 9.(Instagram/iamarhaankhan)

Malaika Arora celebrates Arhaan Khan's birthday

Earlier, the 50-year-old also shared a picture of Arhaan sitting on the edge of the boat with his back to the camera. In the caption she wrote, “Happy birthday, my baby boy, @iamarhaankhan #ak23.”

Arhaan's cake.

Birthday wishes pour in for Arhaan Khan

Apart from his mother, Arhaan Khan received birthday wishes in a bundle from his father, Arbaaz Khan, and the latter’s wife, Sshura Khan. The actor-producer shared a carousel post, dropping a selfie, some throwbacks, and other pictures of his son on Instagram. In the caption he wrote, “Happy birthday, my Arhaan. Wish you the very best in life. Always love you the mostest.”

Sshura Khan called the 23-year-old the “bestest human,” while also sharing a series of photos and videos on social media. In the first clip of the carousel post, the young one is seen playing guitar, and attempting Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba step in the following video. Arhaan Khan also showcases his cooking skills in one of the clips, with the caption, “Happy Birthday Big Brother to Sipaara.”

For the unversed, Arhaan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son from their marriage. The two parted ways in 2017, and the latter went on to marry Sshura Khan. Arbaaz Khan also welcomed a baby girl with Sshura and named her Sipaara.

Malaika Arora on the work front

As for the projects, Malaika Arora starred in Honey Singh’s new track, Chillgum. According to NDTV, the actress had “an absolute blast” being a part of the peppy number.

While speaking to the media portal, Arora revealed, “Working on Chillgum was an absolute blast—it's bold, full of attitude, and pure fun. Yo Yo Honey Singh's energy is so infectious that you can't help but match his vibe when you're on set.” She further added that the song was a perfect blend of glamour and groove.

FAQs

Q1. How old is Malaika Arora’s son?

Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan, is 23 years old.

Q2. Who are Arhaan Khan’s parents?

Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan.

Q3. Is Arhaan Khan an actor?

No. Arhaan Khan is not an actor.