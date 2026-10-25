Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey weren't worried about Ghooskhor Pandat title row affecting Gajab Raat, say they ‘moved away’ quickly | Interview
Gajab Raat, Neeraj Pandey's new film starring Manoj Bajpayee, was earlier titled Ghooskhor Pandat.
Ritesh Shah’s directorial Gajab Raat released on Netflix this Friday. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a thriller that tells the story of one night and sees a cop with no morals trying to do the right thing. But the film wasn’t always called Gajab Raat. When Netflix first announced it in February, its title was Ghooskhor Pandat, something that generated huge amount of online backlash, forcing the makers to withdraw all promotional material and change the title.
Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey on Ghooskhor Pandat row
As the film releases, actor Manoj Bajpayee and writer-producer Neeraj Pandey talk to Hindustan Times about the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy, and why they were unfazed by it.
Gajab Raat releases eight months after the controversy that led to threats, trolling, and even court cases against the makers. But Neeraj Pandey maintains that he never felt the row would dominate the chatter around the film when it releases. When asked if he was nervous about what the film would be known for, the filmmaker said, “Not really, because we moved away from that touchpoint. We made it very clear that it is completely unrelated to whatever the chatter was. We wanted the film to be seen as it was and as we had set out to make it.”
‘The film has nothing to do with what was perceived’
Contrary to what many believe, Gajab Raat was not postponed due to the controversy. “ It was not supposed to come out on any other date but October 23, by the way,” Neeraj adds. Actor Manoj Bajpayee explains that the original title announcement took place as part of Netflix India’s 2026 slate launch, when the film was still in production. “The whole episode happened when Netflix announced its slate. That was not necessarily our time to release it. We were still in post-production,” he explained. Talking about his expectations from what the audience takes away from the film, he said, “Our focus is the film and we want people to watch it the way it is. That is how it should be.”
Neeraj Pandey also said he feels the film itself has moved on from whatever happened and people understand that the controversy was just unfortunate. “It is evident from the trailer that it has nothing to do with what was perceived,” he said.
All about Gajab Raat
Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers, Gajab Raat follows Ajay Nirvit, a cop whose act of compassion towards an injured woman draws him into a high-level conspiracy and a deadly game that unfolds over a single night.
Gajab Raat also stars Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das, and Akshay Oberoi, with Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha in special appearances. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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