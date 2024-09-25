Manoj Bajpayee says directors cast him only in poor and middle-class roles: 'Mujhe rich dikhaane mein dikkat hoti hai'

Manoj Bajpayee has steadily established himself as one of the most respected actors of his generation. With the arrival of OTT and the success of The Family Man, he has become popular among the masses as well. While the critics and audiences rate him as one of the more versatile actors in the country, Manoj admits that he, too, is a victim of stereotyping. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he struggles to understand Christopher Nolan's films) Manoj Bajpayee played a labourer in Joram

Manoj Bajpayee on being stereotyped

In a recent interaction with Bombay Times, the National Award-winner lamented that he is largely cast as characters from ‘set in middle-class and lower middle-class stories’ and never as a rich person. He said, “The only film before Gulmohar (2023) where I played a rich guy was Zubeidaa (2001). That was Shyam Benegal’s conviction. He was the one who felt that real maharajas were not Greek gods. They looked normal. In Veer-Zaara (2004), I played a politician from Pakistan. I had two scenes in it, but Yashji (Chopra) was adamant that I do it. He cast me after watching Pinjar (2003).”

‘I am never considered for high society roles’

Manoj added that, in contrast, other filmmakers were apprehensive in presenting him as a rich guy. “These filmmakers had that vision which stems from seeing life up close. Bakiyonko mujhe rich dikhaane mein dikkat hoti hai (The others have trouble depicting me as rich). The roles that I portrayed were mostly set in middle-class and lower-middle-class stories. I am never considered for high society roles. No director could think of me as a rich guy, barring the two stalwarts that I mentioned. This stereotyping exists.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming projects

Manoj Bajpayee has had a prolific year so far with three films – The Fable, Silence 2, and Bhaiya Ji – as well as the Netflix show Killer Soup. The actor is currently filming the next season of his popular Prime Video show, The Family Man.