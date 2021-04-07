IND USA
Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan pose with Rishi Kapoor in this throwback pic.
Neetu Kapoor shares Jeetendra's throwback pic with Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, writes: 'Happy birthday Bhappa'

  • Neetu Kapoor shares a picture of late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, with birthday boy Jeetendra to wish him on his 79th birthday. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:10 PM IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor wished veteran actor Jeetendra by posting a throwback picture featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra and actor Rakesh Roshan. Jeetendra celebrated his 79th birthday on Wednesday.

Neetu shared the picture on her Instagram Stories Wednesday evening and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhappa Jeetendra Loads of love." The three friends can be seen posing together at party. While Rishi dons a dark blue sweatshirt and Rakesh is wearing a white t-shirt, Jeetendra can be seen all suited up. Rakesh is seen holding a plate of food in his hand, in the picture.

A screenshot of Neetu's post.
A screenshot of Neetu's post.

Earlier in the day, Jeetendra's daughter, Ekta Kapoor shared a video featuring priceless throwback pictures and videos from her photo gallery along with the sweetest caption. She wrote, "Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer! Love is acceptance u taught me that! Love u."

The video gave a sneak peak into some unseen photographs of the veteran actor along with his wife Shobha Kapoor and his grandsons- Ravie Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor. Neetu had also commented on Ekta's post and wrote, "Happy birthday bhappa."


Born as Ravi Kapoor in Amritsar, Punjab, the only connection Jeetendra's family had with films was that they supplied artificial jewels to the film industry. While supplying jewelry to late Indian filmmaker V Shantaram, he was selected to feature Sandhya's character's double in the 1959 movie Navrang. The actor got the first major break of his film career with V Shantaram's Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti in 1967. However, it was the 1967 film Farz that served as his stepping stone to success.

After 50 years in Bollywood, the senior star leads a quiet life with his family in Mumbai. He is serves as the chairman of the Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment.

(With ANI inputs)

