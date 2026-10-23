Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar review: This Luv Ranjan-coded buddy romance with newcomers is a fun, harmless ride for the most part

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Director: Anuj Saini Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar's light comedy and lively climax have their moments, but thin plotting and unconvincing romances make it difficult to root for the characters.

Cast: Sparsh, Alisha, Kunal, Sakshi, Tushar and Sargun

Rating: 3 stars

Good looking people, catchy songs, scenic locations and cheesy dialogues. For decades, Indian cinema has relied on this tried and tested formula to tell rom coms, and audiences have rarely complained. Luv Ranjan, however, found his own spin on it 15 years ago, throwing in bickering friends and everyday lingo that made Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety big successes. Now comes Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, another attempt to revisit familiar territory. Does it have enough charm to make an old formula feel fresh?

What is the plot of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar? Directed by Anun Saini, the film follows three school friends- Shivi, Gautam and Vedant, who are now colleagues, all single and still searching for love. A school reunion brings with it a chance of finally confessing their feelings to their respective school crushes. But when it comes to matters of the heart, is a second chance all it takes or are some things best left in the past?

For starters, there is an ease to the way this roughly 2 hour 20 minute film begins. Luv Ranjan and Jehan Handa, who have written PPDB, keep things light and tap into what rarely fails: nostalgia. Here, it is the nostalgia of going back to school and meeting classmates you have long lost touch with. Set against the beautiful landscapes of Dehradun, the film is easy on the eyes.