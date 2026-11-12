Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj can't take their eyes off each other in first pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony in Chennai

On Wednesday, Priya took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her wedding with Rajvel. In the first picture, the couple were seen looking lovingly into each other's eyes and smiling. Another picture showed them walking hand in hand at the wedding venue, while a third captured them sitting beside each other and soaking in the moment as they stepped into a new chapter of their lives. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Well, this happened. 11.11.2026."

Tamil and Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 11. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. The actor later took to social media to share some adorable pictures from the wedding, which took place in Chennai.

The bride looked stunning in a red-and-gold saree, while the groom opted for traditional white attire comprising a kurta and dhoti. A video from their wedding also surfaced online, showing Rajvel walking in first, surrounded by female family members holding bouquets of flowers. Priya, dressed in a red-and-gold saree, was then escorted in by men holding a floral canopy. The couple shared a sweet hug at a floral mandap before sitting down for the ceremony. They were also seen laughing and exchanging light-hearted remarks as the priest guided them through the rituals. Rajvel then tied the thaali (mangalsutra) around Priya's neck.

According to a report by Times Now, the couple have known each other since college and have been in a relationship for over a decade. They have often shared pictures of each other on social media. Priya had hinted at the wedding a day earlier by sharing a picture from what appeared to be a pre-wedding ceremony. The couple had also sparked engagement rumours in August 2026.