Priyanka Chopra's hectic schedule: Actor has no time for ‘feelings’, wakes up at 5 am, works 12-hour shifts

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll, and she has no time to sit with her ‘feelings’. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the actor who’s conquering Hollywood, spoke about her gruelling schedule and how she reminds herself of her ‘privilege’ whenever she feels like ‘complaining’. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra reunites with daughter Malti after Mumbai trip) Priyanka Chopra recently shot for The Bluff in Australia.

‘I deal with feelings when I get home’

Given that Priyanka has been married to American singer Nick Jonas since 2018 and the couple share a child, Malti Marie, who is 2 years ago, the actor was asked if she’s always in ‘control’. She candidly responded that unlike the ‘smiles, glitz and glam’ on Instagram, she finds it ‘difficult’ to work in stressful conditions but is thankful she has a job she loves.

She added, “I have bad days just like everyone else, but I remind myself what a privilege it is to have all that I do, and I stop complaining and go do my job. I put my feelings aside and deal with them when I get home.” After all, the actor admits she’s focused on producing female-led films to ‘amplify women’s voices’ in a patriarchal industry and is hoping for the day Indian talent takes over entertainment.

Priyanka also revealed that she’s ‘waking up at 5 am, working on set for 12 hours’ before heading home to her mom Madhu and daughter. “It’s been amazing to have them with me in Australia, but if I am being totally honest, it’s also really challenging and somewhat isolating to be so far away from everything. My husband is busy with touring at the moment, but he finds the time to fly in for that extra TLC whenever he can,” she said.

Upcoming work

Priyanka will soon be seen in Heads of State and The Bluff. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State sees her share the screen with Idris Elba, John Cena, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Carla Gugino. She recently shot for The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers and also starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.