Rajkummar Rao surprised to know Stree sequel has been announced: 'No one has talked to me about it yet'

Rajkummar Rao was surprised to hear that a sequel to his hit horror comedy Stree has been announced, and has said that no one has talked to him about it. The development comes days after Shraddha Kapoor confirmed Stree 2 shoot will begin soon. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2, fans want her to work with Varun Dhawan)

Starring Rajkummar and Shraddha in the lead roles, Stree released in 2018 and was a surprise blockbuster hit. Kriti Sanon's special song Ao Kabhi Haveli Pe in the film was also very popular.

Speaking with Amar Ujala in an interview, Rajkummar said that no one has talked to him about the film Stree 2. “Stree is a good and hit film and a sequel should definitely be made. I have not given any official statement regarding the film because no one has talked to me about it yet.”

Ever since Shraddha Kapoor shared her special song from Maddock Films' next, Bhediya, fans have been speculating she will feature in Stree 2. She shared behind-the-scene video from the song Thumkeshwari shoot and said, “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. It's so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

In a 2019 interview to the Asian Age, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK confirmed that they will make second and third parts of Stree. “We will surely make the second and the third part soon. We are sitting on the ideas. We will also make a sequel to Go Goa Gone. We feel we are much ahead of our time. We have often been complimented for our approach to filmmaking,” they said.

Rajkummar Rao is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Monica O My Darling. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan are also a part of the film. The film releases digitally on Netflix on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON