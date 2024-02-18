Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani hire Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's security team for Goa wedding; everything we know

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to marry on February 21 in Goa. On Saturday, the couple, along with family, landed in Goa. They were spotted with Yusuf Ibrahim, who provides security to top Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and has also worked with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. As per a new report by ETimes, Yusuf opened up about the 'challenges of high profile weddings'. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of wedding Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will also have a strict no-photo policy at their wedding, apart from having Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's security team.

Security at Rakul Preet-Jackky wedding

Yusuf Ibrahim told the portal, "It is not tough if we plan it accurately and execute properly." He added that 'maintaining secrecy and security is always the top priority'. Regarding arrangements and protocols for guests, Yusuf said, "They are invited guests with love and respect... so they have a free hand to do what they want to."

Moreover, as per a report by News18, there is a strict no-photo policy at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding. “Guests will have to deposit their phones at the security. Rakul Preet and Jackky are private people and they don’t want any photographs to be leaked from their wedding. They will officially share the photographs once the wedding is completed," a source told the portal.

Rakul Preet and Jackky's wedding guest list

“Many prominent A-list actors are going to be a part of the couple’s marriage. Among them is Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey, who have been invited and have confirmed their presence. The duo is expected to fly on February 20," added the source.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off in Mumbai recently with a dhol night at the latter's home. Rakul Preet was decked up in green for the intimate family function. The couple prayed together at a temple in Mumbai on Saturday morning and was spotted with family at Mumbai and Goa airports on Saturday evening.

Rakul Preet and Jackky will reportedly marry at the luxurious ITC Grand in south Goa, as per a report by India Today. The portal added that the guest list for the destination wedding has been kept limited and includes only close friends and family.

