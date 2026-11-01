Ram Gopal Varma gets ₹29 crore legal notice from Eclatant Films over 2010 agreement, production house warns OTT platforms

Ram Gopal Varma is facing a legal notice from production house Eclatant Films Private Limited, which is seeking ₹29.67 crore over an agreement dating back to 2010. The dispute could extend beyond the filmmaker, with the banner reportedly warning producers, distributors and OTT platforms against doing business with him or acquiring rights to projects associated with him. Ram Gopal Varma faces ₹29.67 crore legal notice from Eclatant Films over 2010 agreement; OTT platforms, producers put on alert.

What is the controversy? As per a report by The Indian Express, Eclatant Films issued the notice on October 15, giving him until October 30 to settle the dues. The amount includes the pending principal and ₹11.38 crore in interest. RGV has not commented on the matter publicly.

The dispute dates back to an agreement signed by the two parties on April 10, 2010, which was reportedly upheld by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013. Eclatant Films claims that the agreement required Ram to obtain its written No Objection Certificate (NOC) before undertaking certain film projects. This included work as a producer, director, writer or co-producer on films covered by the contract.

The production house alleges that these terms were not followed and is now seeking ₹29.67 crore from the filmmaker.

Production house issues warning to the film industry The notice is not limited to RGV. Eclatant Films has also reached out to the wider film industry, warning producers, distributors, broadcasters and OTT platforms against entering into business deals with the filmmaker. As reported by trade publications, including Complete Cinema, the production house has cautioned industry players against buying, streaming or exploiting films linked to the filmmaker.

The production house has also warned that it may invoke a contractual lien if he fails to pay the dues. This could mean seeking a claim to the rights, shares, financial interests, and earnings from films covered by the 2010 agreement.