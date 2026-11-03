Ramayana advance booking storms past ₹100 crore days before release; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film eyeing Dhurandhar 2, RRR-level start

The Ramayana is now entering its home stretch in terms of advance bookings. Just two days before its grand worldwide release, the film has crossed the ₹100-crore mark in pre-sales worldwide. This is a mark very few Indian films have crossed, highlighting the anticipation and hype around the release of the Nitesh Tiwari film. Ramayana: Part One is set to release worldwide on November 5.

Ramayana advance bookings set records Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 full days before its global release. But after a strong start on day 1, the pace plateaued. This was largely because, over the next 10 days, only the Hindi version had many shows open. Most of the single-screen and smaller centres did not open till last week. This was because the film’s distributors - Dharma Productions - were in negotiations with the exhibitors for a higher revenue share. Then, last Friday, the stalemate ended, and more screens were added over the weekend.

That was reflected in the manic growth in Ramayana’s pre-sales worldwide over the last three days. By Tuesday morning, the number of screens for the film had increased to over 5000. Over 1500 of these were added in the last 24 hours alone. By the morning of November 3, two days before its release, the film had grossed ₹58 crore in pre-sales in India. This included an impressive ₹27 crore from the opening day itself. What is truly impressive about Ramayana’s advance-booking trend is that the entire weekend is seeing huge demand for tickets, not just on opening day. The second and third days have so far contributed ₹25 crore in gross pre-sales. Day 4, Sunday, has few shows open now, but is steadily catching up as well.

Ramayana has now sold almost 15 lakh tickets in pre-sales across India. The premium formats - including IMAX - are driving sales, accounting for almost one-fourth of total sales, despite holding just 4% of screens.