Ramayana vs Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer dwarfs Prabhas film, outpaces it by 120% in advance bookings

Ticket sales for Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana adaptation began on Dussehra, 15 days before the film's release in theatres ahead of Diwali. Giving the film such a long advance booking window seems to be the makers’ strategy to increase the buzz around it. And early signs indicate that the strategy seems to be working. Ramayana Part One is showing breakneck pre-sales, crossing one lakh tickets with 13 days to go before release. Ramayana is outpacing Adipurush by a mile in advance bookings.

In doing so, it has also outpaced the previous big-scale Ramayana adaptation, Adipurush, which had a grand opening before it crash-landed due to extremely negative word of mouth.

Ramayana vs Adipurush advance bookings Advance bookings for Adipurush began five days before its release, in line with how most big Indian films do so. The pre-sales Hindi version opened first, followed by the Telugu version a day later. In the first 24 hours, Adipurush sold around 36K tickets for its Hindi version, bringing in ₹1.40 crore in pre-sales. This was a healthy number. As the Telugu advance booking opened the following day, the pre-sales soared.

Ramayana has followed a similar pattern. The first day saw ticket sales only for the Hindi version, as the Kannada version opened with just 60 shows across India. Despite that, Ramayana sold over 65K tickets, minting ₹3.13 crore in gross on its opening day. This figure is 123% higher than what Adipurush managed in the same time period. The Prabhas-starrer salvaged its pre-sales with the Telugu advance bookings in the days to come, closing its final figure at a respectable ₹26 crore, with over a million tickets sold.