Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film storms past ₹500 crore on opening weekend; beats Adipurush's lifetime haul
Ramayana has overtaken the lifetime box office collection of Adipurush in just four days, with post-Diwali break giving the film hopes of revival.
It took some time, but Ramayana Part 1 seems to have finally found its footing. The Nitesh Tiwari film recovered after a relatively lukewarm opening for a film of that scale, particularly overseas. By Sunday, it was finally galloping, taking big strides in India and making inroads internationally. This took its global business past ₹500 crore in its first weekend.
Ramayana worldwide box office update
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer opened to great reviews on Thursday, with initial audience reactions largely positive. Yet that did not drive footfall momentum very strongly. The film earned ₹128 crore worldwide on its release day. The two disappointing aspects of this number were that the Kannada version netted only ₹7.50 crore despite Yash’s presence, and the overseas collections did not cross $6 million despite a 50,000-screen release by Sony Pictures.
But word of mouth lifted Ramayana over the weekend. It had its biggest single-day on Saturday, followed by a strong Sunday despite limited footfall in India for Diwali. This helped the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer to earn ₹239 crore net ( ₹285 crore gross) domestically in its extended four-day release weekend.
Deep Dive
The issue with Ramayana has been its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. Yet the film opened to $12.2 million in North America and barely crossed $11 million in other markets. This still gives the film an international haul of $23.7 million in its first four days. Ramayana has now grossed ₹507 crore globally.
Ramayana overtakes Adipurush’s lifetime haul
Quite interestingly, Ramayana had lagged behind Adipurush, the other recent big-budget adaptation of Valmiki’s epic, for its first three days at the global box office. But the fact that Ramayana maintained its momentum on Sunday, while Adipurush crashed on its fourth day due to negative word-of-mouth, turned the tables. On day 4, Ramayana surpassed the ₹400-crore and ₹500-crore marks. In contrast, Adipurush had earned fewer than ₹20 crore on its fourth day. In fact, after a bumper start, the Prabhas-starrer had shut its shop with a global final haul of ₹393 crore, way below its budget. Ramayana has surpassed its lifetime collection in just four days. Given the post-Diwali holidays, the film’s collection is now expected to truly soar.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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